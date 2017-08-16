It's peak tourism season for P.E.I. and for visitors looking for a place to stay — there aren't many bargains when it comes to accommodations.

Online listings show weekend rates in August mostly from around $200 up to $400 per night for most hotels — up to $500 including taxes and fees.

"Hotel rooms are a commodity … it follows the economic model of supply and demand," said Craig Jones, president of the Hotel Association of Prince Edward Island and general manager at Rodd Crowbush Resort, where he said the daily rate right now is around $350.

He explained mid-July to third week of August is the busiest time for P.E.I.

"The market dictates where we offer rates," said Jones.

A sample of what some Charlottetown hotels are charging for a weekend night. (Laura Meader/CBC)

'$200, $300 — that's just insane'

Adam Humphreys is visiting P.E.I from Alberta. He said he found room prices very high, especially in Charlottetown.

"It could have been a lot lower," He said. "There wasn't a lot left — $200, $300 — that's just insane,"

He ended up finding a more reasonable rate outside of town in the Cavendish area.

Evelyne Gionet, from Ottawa, said when she looked at hotels there was very little available and prices were high.

She admitted it was a last minute trip, and ended up booking on Airbnb for $200 per night.

Adam Humphreys said when he found prices in Charlottetown to be very high. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Kevin Mouflier, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. said pricing on P.E.I. is comparable to other parts of the country.

Occupancy rates good

Jones explained over the past three years, P.E.I has experienced record years for hotel room nights booked. Each year more have been booked than the year before.

"We've had record occupancy numbers," said Jones. "Our phone has been ringing constantly for people looking for rooms."

Craig Jones says if hotel prices are too high, tourists won't book them. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Jones said if the rate is too high, people don't book. "The customer will tell us what appropriate rates are," he said.

"The demand is there, everybody is having a high occupancy rate," said Mouflier.

Jones said his insider tip is for guest to call the hotel directly and that will usually give people the best rates.