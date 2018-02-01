People on P.E.I. tend to wind up in hospitals after slipping on ice at a higher rate than elsewhere in the country, according to data national health research organization.

Statistics compiled by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) for the period between April 2016 and March 2017 show there were 80 instances where people on P.E.I. stayed in a hospital after falling on ice or snow last winter.

That works out to 52.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, the second highest rate in the country.

Northwest Territories had the highest number of hospitalizations from falls last year with the average of 53.9 annual hospitalizations per 100,00 people. Ontario was lowest at 14.9. The data only included slips from flat surfaces — no stairs, for example — and excluded Quebec and Nunavut.

This is nothing new for P.E.I., which has been in the top five slippers since 2011.

Steve Lawlor, a Charlottetown physiotherapist and owner of Balance Health Physio, said with P.E.I.'s large population of seniors, he's not surprised to hear we have a high number ending up in hospital from falls.

"Once the balance is lost and the fall occurs ... those are the more serious injuries that may require a little bit more of a complicated treatment plan," Lawlor said.

"I see things from just regular bumps and bruises, to sprains and strains."

Physiotherapist Steve Lawlor said strength and balance exercises help people keep on their feet and less likely to suffer serious injuries. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Lawlor says the serious injuries can take months to fully recover. And in some cases, they never do.

That's why he tries to help his clients prevent falls in the first place.

"I quite frequently prescribe any form of exercise to work on the hip, the postural muscles, lower extremities and the legs — to try to regain some of that balance," Lawlor said.

"Because the biggest thing that we can do to prevent a fall is actually to have some strength to be able to recover from a loss of balance."