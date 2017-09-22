The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague is closed Friday due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage," says Health PEI.
- Health PEI willing to discuss telemedicine as option for Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency room
- Couple wants changes to emergency care outside P.E.I. hospital
The emergency department will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m., a written release said.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown if they have:
- Discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Unusual shortness of breath.
- Abdominal pain.
- Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that requires stitches.
- A broken bone.
- A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.
Health PEI suggests for non-urgent care, people visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.
Islanders can also call 811 to speak with an experienced registered nurse for advice on any health concerns.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 2 accused bikers seek early court trial, easing of no-contact order
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Motorcycle driver flees Charlottetown Police, eventually caught in Belfast