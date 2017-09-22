The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague is closed Friday due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage," says Health PEI.

The emergency department will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m., a written release said.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown if they have:

Discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Unusual shortness of breath.

Abdominal pain.

Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that requires stitches.

A broken bone.

A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Health PEI suggests for non-urgent care, people visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

Islanders can also call 811 to speak with an experienced registered nurse for advice on any health concerns.