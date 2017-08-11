Thieves took advantage of one P.E.I. couple's good faith recently, stealing around $80 worth of cash and/or honey from their roadside stand in Canoe Cove, P.E.I.

Beatrice Fizca and her husband Daniel have operated a self-serve stand for more than 15 years, as do many farmers around the Island. Customers simply pick out whatever goods they want, slip some money into a cash box and take their items.

The Fizca's enjoy producing liquid and creamed honey, skin cream, lip balm and soap — all made with either honey or beeswax at Honeydew Apiaries.

The roadside stand operates on the honour system. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

'Mostly it works'

"We enjoy it because it gives the people the freedom just to go and pick it up," Beatrice said. "They don't have to come to the farm. They don't have to waste their time."

"Mostly it works. People really like this way," she said. "They put little notes down and they say it's great, and of course it keeps the prices down too that way because we don't need to have people selling for us and no location."

Beatrice Ficza says she wonders why someone would steal from a small business like hers. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Knowing someone helped themselves frustrates Beatrice.

"You're a little upset because you put a lot of work into it, a lot of effort into it, and then you think 'why do they do that,'" she said.

Self-serve roadside stands like this one are a common sight on P.E.I. during the summer. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

'This is part of the Island'

New Brunswick tourist Mary Bulmer, who been buying blueberry honey from the roadside stand for many years, said she would never leave without paying.

Mary Bulmer of Riverview, New Brunswick, has been buying honey from Honeydew Apiaries for the past 15 years. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"I still think it's a beautiful thing that they do trust people, and I hope they continue to trust people, and shame on the people that can't be trusted," she said.

"If I don't have the change, I don't buy it. If I have too much change, it goes in there anyway," she said. "I'm supporting these people. This is part of the Island."

'I still believe in the goodness of people'

Despite the thefts, the Ficzas said they have have no plans to move the stand closer to their home or increase security. They said they will continue producing and selling honey in their self-serve stand — and will continue to count on their customers' honesty.

"I still believe in the goodness of people, and it's just … it is what it is."