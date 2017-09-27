The P.E.I. Automobile Dealers Association has boosted its scholarship fund for students entering Holland College's automotive technology and business programs.

The association has added two more entrance scholarships with a new contribution of $37,000.

"We are always grateful when our programs receive support from industry," Natalie Mitton, director of programs at Holland College, said in a news release.

The scholarship fund dates back to 1992, and now offers five $1,000 entrance scholarships annually.