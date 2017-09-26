Holland College wants all of its buildings on its Prince of Wales campus in Charlottetown to be zoned institutional, so it can avoid going through city council to make minor changes.

Six of its buildings on Kent Street, between Cumberland and Weymouth, across from the main campus building, are currently zoned a downtown neighbourhood, despite being part of campus operations for years.

Under the current zoning, adding some signage to the buildings could require six public meetings, says Michael O'Grady. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

That zoning can make it awkward to make even the smallest of changes, said college vice-president Michael O'Grady.

"For example, right now, we would need to go back to council every time we put up a way-finding sign on any of those properties," O'Grady said.

"There are six properties, so we would be looking at the prospect of perhaps six public meetings just for the purpose of establishing signage for students and staff."

The proposal went to a public meeting Monday night. It will now go back to council and should be voted on at the meeting in October.