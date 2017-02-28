The Charlottetown Islanders are one of the hottest teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, winners of 10 of their last 11 matches.

They have three important home games coming up Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.

One of the big reasons for the team's success is the play of forward Daniel Sprong, with 37 points in 22 games, including 20 goals.

Back from injury

Benched earlier in the year because of a shoulder injury, Sprong told Bruce Rainnie of Compass it took awhile for him to get back to playing shape.

'There's a hype on the Island that we can go all the way.'

- Daniel Sprong, Islanders forward

"I had to get my legs going, get the timing right and just feel the game again," he said. "It was a long eight months, and not playing the game, not being in a routine, I was kind of off, and I remember my first two games back against Cape Breton, I didn't feel right, and game three against Halifax was getting better. So I think the first five games for me were like a pre-season exhibition."

Sprong said he feels like he's doing better than before the injury.

"I feel like my game's been taken to a new level and the only thing that matters is when playoffs start."

Daniel Sprong thinks he's taken his game to a new level since returning from a shoulder injury. (CBC)

With the Islanders a stronger offensive team this year, Sprong is enjoying the games more.

"It's much more fun to play than the last three years," he said. "We're a contender this year. There's a hype on the Island that we can go all the way. There's a hype in the league about us, and that wasn't like that the last three years so it's cool to be part of it."

Cup hopes

Sprong is openly talking about the hope of winning the Memorial Cup.

"We really believe it is our year," he said. "We have the players, we made the trades that we didn't do last year, and we're all excited for this year."

The 19-year-old got a taste of NHL play last season, scoring two goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but his injury forced him back to junior league play this year for rehab.

He thought he'd played his last games in the league and would turn pro this season, but now is enjoying the extra time with the Islanders.

"Now I'm just focused on winning a Memorial Cup with this team and going for a long playoff run," Sprong said. "I don't have to worry about anything else and it's going to be fun to enjoy my last year of junior hockey like this."

Charlottetown puts its five-game winning streak on the line Thursday, as it hosts Rimouski at the Eastlink Centre at 7 p.m.