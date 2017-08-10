Life has returned to Stordy's Pond near Crapaud, P.E.I., three years after a local watershed group began working to save it.

"The pond was there but its life span was very much in jeopardy," said Daphne Davey, who represents the Westmorland River on the South Shore Watershed Management Association.

Restoration efforts on the pond began in 2014 with work to shore up the spillway so it wouldn't give way and suffer further damage.

"If we lost the pond, we wouldn't get it back again," said Davey.

Historic mill pond

The pond, located on Route 13, was one of the province's historic mill ponds, named for Stordy's Mill. It supplied flour, shingles and sawed timbers destined for England to be used on ships.

Fish passages and fish platforms were installed to help fish get back up to the pond.

Daphne Davey says the pond was at the end of its life span before restoration began. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Davey said work is now underway to develop a nature park beside it.

"My understanding from history is this has always been a great place for fishing and that's what so many people in the community love to do. And it's also a beautiful spot to look at."

'Huge effort'

Davey told Mitch Cormier of Island Morning the community wanted to make it a recreation place again for people to enjoy with their children.

Signage details the history of both Stordy's Mill and the pond which now bears its name. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

"It's been a huge effort," said Davey.

A grand opening of Stordy's Pond and nature park will be held Aug. 25. Davey suggests anyone planning to attend wear a sturdy pair of shoes.