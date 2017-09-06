A special tour of heritage sites around the Hillsborough River are happening Sept. 9, as part of a Canada 150 project.

The Hillsborough River was the first river in P.E.I. to receive designation as a Canadian Heritage River, says Dan McAskill, president of the Hillsborough River Association.

As a result, the association's mission is to do heritage conservation and provide education to the public.

The group is also doing biological work to enhance the river, as well as other recreation projects.

"We took this on as one of 14 projects this year," said McAskill.

"We are always trying to get people to come out and learn about heritage rivers."

Register to take part

Those wanting to participate in the tours can register with the association's Facebook page to join a caravan of vehicles that will make five stops at heritage sites on the river.

McAskill said the first stop is at Andrew's Pond.

Dan McAskill, the president of the Hillsborough River Association, says a heritage tour will stop at five locations on the Hillborough River. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"There we will be looking at the milling operations [because] they had a lot of different milling operations at Andrew's Pond and also ice harvesting," he told CBC's Mainstreet.

The tour will move to Scotchford at the Canadian Heritage River monument and pioneer cemetery, then to the eco centre in Mount Stewart.

"We are going to look at some of the artifacts there which covers all cultures."

The tour continues to Fort Augustus for a presentation on Irish history before moving to Mount Herbert and Mermaid.

McAskill said the tour will take a full day and starts at 8:30 a.m.