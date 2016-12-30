Winds topping out at 100 km/h are blowing across P.E.I. this morning, causing power outages in many communities and closing the Confederation Bridge to some vehicles.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all three counties, as an intense low pressure system affects the Maritimes.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the warning says. "High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Maritime Electric said there were power outages in dozens of communities, including Charlottetown and Summerside. As of 7 a.m., there were about 3,800 customers without power.

The Confederation Bridge was closed to all traffic for about three hours overnight, and as of 6:56 a.m. was closed to high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. According to the bridge's website, winds were gusting as high as 137 km/h at 6:17 a.m.

High water in Summerside

There are several delays at the Charlottetown Airport and at least one cancellation. The airport advises travellers to check the flight schedule before coming in.

Road surfaces in the province are varied, with bare, wet roads in Prince County, wet roads with a few snow drifts in Kings County, and good road conditions in Queens County.

The poor weather will continue throughout the day.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said the high winds will stick around for the better part of the morning. Temperatures will cool off, potentially leading to slippery conditions.

Environment Canada is warning that Friday evening higher than normal water levels are expected along the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Northumberland Strait near high tide.

The main area of concern is east Summerside, the weather agency said.