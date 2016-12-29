Strong wind gusts could damage buildings or break tree branches on P.E.I. overnight Thursday, Environment Canada is warning.

A wind warning is in effect across the entire province, as an intense low pressure system moves into the Maritimes. Strong southeasterly winds will gust to 90 km/h, the weather agency says.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the warning states. "High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."



CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said winds could gust as high as 110 km/h in parts of the Maritimes (higher in Nova Scotia's Les Suêtes region).

Snow and rain, too

He said it's likely high-sided vehicles will be restricted from the Confederation Bridge, and flight delays are possible.

The wind will be whipping around some precipitation, too.

"P.E.I. should see near five centimetres of snow before quickly changing over to rain — amounts of 10 to 15 millimetres there," Allen said.

Allen said the precipitation should taper in the early afternoon Friday.