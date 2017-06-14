A heritage tea to celebrate Canada 150 will also help raise money for programs at the Eptek Centre in Summerside, P.E.I.

The centre will serve scones with clotted cream and homemade strawberry jam, along with sandwiches and sweets in keeping with the menu for similar events held in the 1800s.

Two members of the Friends of Eptek Centre say they will also be wearing period costumes for the occasion made by a woman at the centre.

Estelle Dalton and Pauline Deighan said the group had a lot of laughs trying the costumes on.

"I'm wearing sort of a taupe colour blouse with lace and long sleeves and a big petticoat. My skirt is sort of a plaid taupe and white and a bonnet of course," said Dalton.

Deighan said she has no wish to wear these types of dresses on a regular basis.

"I find them cumbersome, especially with the hoops."

But dressing up for a fancy tea is OK, something Dalton said many enjoy doing.

"The ladies wear gloves and they come out with a hat."

The centre will be decorated to fit the era and will be complete with bunting and flags.

The Heritage Tea will be held on June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the Eptek Centre and Rose Cottage Antiques.