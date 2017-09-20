Canadian band Hedley will be taking their 32-city Canadian Cageless tour to Summerside, P.E.I., next year.

The band will play Credit Union Place on Feb. 24, 2018.

Hedley will be headlining, with opening acts Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams.

Just announced! The #CAGELESSTOUR w/very special guests @ShawnHook & @neondreams 👉 https://t.co/xgsCEbsyub. Tix on sale Sept 29 10AM local. pic.twitter.com/HbKgnxoUty — @Hedleyonline

Tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 29. VIP packages go on sale Sept. 21, starting at 10 a.m. on the band's website.

Hedley's new album Cageless is scheduled to be released on Sept. 29.