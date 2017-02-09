A hearty meal and the voices of three Island singers are on the menu for a special Valentine's Day songwriter's circle and dinner coming up in Charlottetown.

Heartbreak Hotel is the name of the event taking place on Feb. 14 at the Delta Hotel Prince Edward, featuring artists Nick Doneff, Catherine MacLellan and Dennis Ellsworth.

The three singers will perform while guests enjoy a three-course meal "and of course, lots of chocolate," said Brandon Gillis, corporate sales manager at the hotel.

Catherine MacLellan is a folk singer-songwriter from Summerside, P.E.I. (Rob Waymen)

Gillis told Mainstreet P.E.I. that he came up with the idea for the evening while driving to New Brunswick and listening to Doneff's CD.

"We felt there was a need for Charlottetown to have a really intimate setting for Valentine's Day," he said.

Happy, romantic songs

Doneff said all three singers are familiar with each other.

He also recorded a duet with Catherine MacLellan for his CD, and there's a chance they might sing it that night.

Despite the event being titled Heartbreak Hotel, the singers will aim for a happy and romantic evening, he said.

Dennis Ellsworth is a singer and songwriter from Prince Edward Island. (Alex Douglas)

While Doneff does not write too much on matters of the heart, the other singers have a larger repertoire of romantic tunes and will have "no problem finding some topical songs," he said.

"I might throw in some songs that aren't even my own but maybe that have some meaning to me and will add to the little story or spiel I will tell beforehand."

Tickets for the event can be bought at Back Alley Music in Charlottetown or online on Ticketpro.