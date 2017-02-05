When Michelle Shepherd and her husband Leonard brought their dog Daisy to the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC) for treatment a few years ago after she collapsed, there was a problem.

While Daisy, 8, was given medication to treat her cardiomyopathy, a disease that prevents the heart from working properly, the vets wanted more information.

"In order to really know the problem with Daisy, [AVC] wanted her to go on a heart monitor," said Shepherd.

Dr. Etienne Côté, an AVC veterinarian, said diagnosing pets is more difficult than humans.

"In veterinary medicine, we can't ask our patients where it hurts. So in order to find out how an animal is feeling or what is making them sick, we have to look a little bit further and a lot of that depends on things like heart monitors," he said.

The Atlantic Veterinary College now has four heart monitoring harnesses after a Charlottetown couple helped raise $20,000 to pay for them. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The monitor would be able to track Daisy's heartbeat and help identify the problem, but at the time of Daisy's collapse, heart monitors weren't available at AVC, meaning one had to be shipped in from North Carolina.

Getting the monitor took a week and cost about $300 US to bring in, said Côté.

Shepherd decided AVC should have monitors.

Having them would cut rental costs in half and shorten the waiting time for results from a few weeks to a few days.

The heart monitoring harness Daisy wore had to be shipped in from North Carolina. (Submitted by Michelle Shepherd)

"Little did we know they were going to cost $20,000," said Shepherd.

To pay for the monitors, the Shepherds began having fundraisers, flee markets and yard sales.

"Anything and everything that would make money for us, we got together and did it," said Shepherd.

'Truly inspirational'

The Shepherds and other members of the community raised the money over four years and purchased four heart monitors for the hospital this past fall.

"This was truly inspirational because these folks who came here with their own pets and needed these monitors simply just wanted to make a difference and ... took it upon themselves to raise money," said Côté.

Shepherd said people were kind and generous.

"We were just a little piece of the puzzle," she said.

Daisy has since died from another disease, but Shepherd said the monitors are a nice tribute to her memory.

"Everybody knew Daisy. Everybody loved Daisy. It's a good memory for her," said Shepherd.