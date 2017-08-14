Health PEI's CEO Michael Mayne will be leaving at the end of October, the health authority confirmed.

In a release, Health PEI said Mayne is leaving to "focus on his family and pursue personal and professional interests."

Mayne was hired as the CEO in March 2016, after former CEO Richard Wedge announced his retirement.

Previously, Mayne worked as P.E.I.'s deputy minister of health from 2011 to 2016.

"This decision does not come lightly, and is entirely a personal one," Mayne said in a news release. "With a young and busy family, it is important to me that I strike a better work-life balance and spend more time with them."

Health PEI said it will begin the process of looking for a replacement immediately.