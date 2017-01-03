Health P.E.I. is searching for a new orthopedic surgeon to replace Charlottetown's Dr. G. Stewart Campbell, who is set to retire in April.

"Dr. Campbell gave notice about a month ago," said a Health P.E.I. representative. "We're currently recruiting someone to replace him.

Campbell is one of five orthopedic surgeons on the Island.

Health P.E.I. said they're confident they'll be able to find a replacement for him in the next three months.

"Orthopedics is not the harder position to recruit," the agency said.

However, if a replacement isn't found before April, any of Campbell's current patients will be transferred to another physician on the Island.

"He'll be working with those patients to wrap up their files and anyone left will be taken care of," said the agency.

Health P.E.I. also said Campbell's office will communicate with all his patients over the next few months and patients should contact his office if they have any questions.