P.E.I. remains the only Atlantic province without a federal health-care deal, but provincial Health Minister Robert Henderson said offers from Ottawa haven't measured up.

Henderson said he believes the remaining provinces will make better progress if they negotiate together rather than dividing.

"I think somebody has to stand up and defend health care in Canada and I think the provinces, by standing together, we can do that … I think in the end we'll do our very best to try to find a real good deal that provides what Canadians expect and health care is probably one of the more Canadian services that we provide in north America."

The federal government's offer included a 3.5 per cent escalator and targeted money over a 10-year period. Henderson said P.E.I. could expect to receive $4.3 million less annually.

Federal percentage decreasing

"In health care, the situation is that the provinces 50 years ago made the agreement that we were to administer health care and the federal government was to contribute, at that time, 50 per cent of the health care costs."

'I think somebody has to stand up and defend health care in Canada and I think the provinces, by standing together, we can do that.' – Robert Henderson

He said the federal government now contributes only 23.3 per cent. With the offers that have been put on the table, that number fall to 20 per cent, he said.

Henderson said provinces will have to "pick up the slack."

A concern for Henderson is that the Island is already trying to catch up with the rest of the country in terms of drugs, electronic records, home care and mental health. He said the province needs a deal from Ottawa that is sustainable and allows the province to move resources in improved directions.

Talks continuing

In his year-end interview with CBC, Premier Wade MacLauchlan said the conversations between the federal and provincial governments are "continuing."

Henderson said he is confident there will be more discussions on the issue, but just wants to ensure the deals will deliver what Canadians need.

"At the end of the day, we're all trying to provide good services to Canadians."