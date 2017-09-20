Four people were taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Rollo Bay West in eastern P.E.I. Monday night.

RCMP say two cars — a Honda Civic and a BMW — collided on Route 2 around 7 p.m. Monday.

There was a driver and a passenger in both vehicles.

All four people were sent to hospital in Montague with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been laid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.