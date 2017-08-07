When Melanie and Kris Taylor bought the former Hunter River United Church with plans to transform it into a performance venue, they already had fond memories of the building.

They were married there. Three of their four kids were baptized there, and now they're celebrating 10 seasons of operating the Harmony House Theatre there.

"It's very hard to believe. It's hard to believe we opened the door on July 8, 2008 and this makes it the tenth summer in operation," said Taylor.

Guided by passion

Taylor said the couple knew they wanted to start their own business and jumped at the chance to buy the former united church. Once they owned the space, they let their passion and talents guide the direction of the business.

"That is what drew us to this idea and we thought the Hunter River area could use something in the cultural realm."

The first show performed in the 140-seat theatre in 2008 was a family show, but Taylor said she recalls lining up people like Richard Woods and Matt Minglewood to play that summer as well.

Great performers at venue

"We've had a lot of great people. I must say we've been really lucky to be able to attract the type of performers that we have had."

Melanie Taylor says Steven Page's performance with sound technician, John Matthews is one of favourite performances at the Harmony House Theatre.

Taylor said one of her all-time favourite evenings at the venue was when Steven Page, formerly of the Barenaked Ladies, stopped by on a pub night and ended up sharing the stage with sound technician and musician, John Matthews, who was also a huge fan of the band.

"It ended up being a John Matthews and Stephen Page show until 3 a.m., and everybody who was lucky enough to be there was just in awe of this. It just turned into something really magical and spectacular."

Planning more events

Taylor said they'd love to have performers like David Myles and Rose Cousins come back to perform but because of their smaller size and the artists' popularity, it isn't possible.

"I'd love to have Jim Cuddy come and play and that almost happened once."

Taylor said during the 10 years since they opened, they have done a lot of things by trial and error and changed things that weren't working well.

Taylor said they plan on expanding the art gallery and opening the space to more events including weddings and business meetings.

"We want to just keep rolling with what's working well and just keep events flowing and we really need to do that to survive."