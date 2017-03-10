An international student has been voted in as president of the UPEI Student Union for the first time.

Hammad Ahmed is originally from Pakistan, but grew up in Saudia Arabia and Dubai. He came to UPEI three years ago to study engineering.

Ahmed campaigned on creating a more integrated campus. He told CBC News it can be difficult to get international and domestic students out to campus events together.

"When you advertise an event as a normal event it's hard to get the international community to come and be part of it," said Ahmed.

"And if you call an event international or global something it's hard to get domestic students to get involved in it."

Focus on accessibility

He wants to make sure accessible parking spaces are available for students who need them, and designate at least one gender-neutral washroom in every building on campus.

Ahmed is also looking to get more low-cost food options available on campus later in the day and evenings.

His previous campus experience includes volunteering as a frosh leader, acting as the campus' buddy program coordinator and as president of the Society of International Students.

Ahmed and the other new executive take office April 1.