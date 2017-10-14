Habitat for Humanity Prince Edward Island is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday.

The event is called Repurpose for a Purpose Design Challenge Gala and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go directly toward building homes.

Prince Edward Island is Habitat for Humanity Canada's busiest affiliate, and has already completed 60 homes.

This is one of the creations from the gala fundraiser. (Submitted)

Sophia Ball, director of resource development for the organization, said their branch builds the most homes.

"We have land available, where in Toronto that could be a much more difficult thing," she said in an interview with CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet.

Repurpose for a purpose

The event will be a live-competition style event. Designers and architects will repurpose pieces of furniture from the ReStore -- a store which sells gently-used household items and building supplies -- into one-of-a-kind artisan pieces.

People will be able to walk around while the artists complete their work. At the end, there will be a vote to determine the repurpose champion.

"[The artist] have had their pieces for a month and they are saving those finishing touches for the gala," said Ball.

At the end of the night, the pieces will be available for auction.