A gym owner in Summerside, P.E.I., is hoping to encourage people to start exercising through... burgers.

Adrenaline Fitness owner Danny Campbell said he's offering a 30-day gym pass for the same price as a hamburger sold by one of the Island restaurants participating in this month's Burger Love promotion.

Anyone who brings in a receipt for a burger they bought can get the discounted month-long gym pass. Burger Love burgers range in price from $9.99 to $16.

So far, 27 people have signed up for the pass. Campbell said he hopes to sell a total of 60 memberships by the end of April, the same time the Burger Love event ends.

"April's coming onto a slower month, you're coming into the summer but with this promo we keep things going," said Campbell.

"It kind of breaks the ice for people who are intimidated by the gym. A lot of people are extremely nervous, they think the gym atmosphere is all big guys who are pounding heavy weights and stuff like that but it's not the case at all.

"So this gives them like a month to try out the gym, get their foot in the door meet some new people and just enjoy the life of fitness."

This is the second year for Campbell's promotion. He said just under half of the 32 people who signed up in 2016 stayed with the gym for the rest of the year.