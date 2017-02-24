The Great Canadian Dollar Store will be opening its fifth location on Prince Edward Island this weekend, with an eye to opening another four.

"We have our eye on a few more locations on the Island here, if space comes available," said Carl Sharp, who works to set up the new stores. "And we're looking for space."

The latest store, which sells party supplies, crafts, housewares, tools and electronics, opens in Spring Park Plaza near the Royal Bank and Value Village at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Sharp said the store is 10,000 square feet including office and storage, and employs about a dozen people.

He said the staff is key to the company's success.

"We have friendly people working for us, and we try to keep the stores clean, neat, well-stocked," Sharp said. "Just basic procedures in retail, I guess, but we try to do it and do it as well as we can."