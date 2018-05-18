Opposition calls out 'election-style brochure' included with tax bills

P.E.I.'s Official Opposition raised concerns in the legislature Friday about a recent piece of government mail many Islanders just received.

A pamphlet was included with property tax bills and it touts government programs, resources, and tax rebates. It includes announcements from the most recent budget such as help with tuition, electricity tax relief, and new housing.

PC MLA Brad Trivers called it an "election style brochure."

"I mean the strategy's pretty simple. Take tax payer dollars. Spend it, to simply try to buy their votes in the next election. Mr. Speaker I really don't think Islanders are falling for it," said Trivers in the house.

'Responsible use of taxpayer dollars?'

"Why do you consider this a responsible use of taxpayer dollars?" asked Trivers of Finance Minister Heath MacDonald.

MacDonald says the province is just trying to let Islanders know what benefits they're entitled to.

"We want to ensure that everybody's aware of all the investments that this government has made to make, first of all: seniors, most vulnerable Islanders, students and those with mental illness to make them aware of the programs that are available to them," said MacDonald.

A government spokesperson said the province has used property tax bills to include brochures in other years.

Informing Islanders of what they're entitled to, says province

"Government can have the best programs and services, but unless people know about them, they wont access them," said the email statement from the spokesperson.

The brochures cost about $5,500.

