It's back to reality for Charlottetown Islanders athletic therapist Kevin Elliott.

Three days after the "surreal" experience at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Buffalo, N.Y., Elliott was back at work preparing the Islanders for their game Monday night against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

He said being behind the bench when Team Canada returned to the top of the junior hockey world with a 3-1 win over Sweden in the gold-medal game was "an emotional high, for sure."

"When the buzzer went it sunk in and it was the best time in my life to jump in that pile with all the guys to my left, all the coaching staff and support staff."

Elliott has worked in five world junior championships, but this has been his first gold-medal win. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Elliott has worked in five world junior championships and nine international teams, including the gold medal winning men's team in the 2015 IIHF World Championships.

This is the first time he has been a part of a gold-medal winning Canadian junior team.

"Pretty surreal, pretty unreal, and it's a pretty awesome experience to say the least, overwhelming," Elliott said.

Team Canada poses for a photo after winning the gold medal, defeating Sweden 3-1 Friday in the final of the world junior championship. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Elliott will see a familiar face during Monday's game. Canada's gold-medal team also included Baie-Comeau equipment manager Brian St-Louis.

"Now, for the rest of our lives, we'll be known as brothers," St-Louis said.

"Winning brings that out in a group, and for sure down the road we'll cross paths and we'll remember that day, for sure. It's going to be in our hearts and our minds forever."