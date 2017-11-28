The controversial plan for an apartment complex in downtown Charlottetown has gotten the green light from council.

The bylaw amendment required for the building passed its third and final reading Monday.

Charlottetown council approved developer Tim Banks' plans for a 23-unit, four-storey building at 55 and 59 Richmond Street by a vote of 4-1.

Coun. Mike Duffy was the lone opposing vote.

'I'm looking forward to bringing some affordable housing to the downtown market,' says developer Tim Banks. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Approval needed for 4th storey

The building required a site-specific bylaw amendment to the downtown neighbourhood zone in order to go ahead. The existing zoning allowed only a three-storey building.

Banks told council at a previous meeting the building would include micro-units and provide affordable housing.

Council had previously voted against the project over the summer, but eventually rescinded that vote.

Banks told CBC earlier this month he hopes to start building in the spring, with hopes that it will be move-in ready next fall.