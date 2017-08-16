Better labelling for genetically modified or GMO foods is top of mind for many Islanders — but some say that even if such products were clearly labelled, it wouldn't affect their purchasing decisions.

Earlier this month, a public consultation session on food affordability, accessibility, safety and conservation in Charlottetown heard perspectives on GMO foods from stakeholders, Indigenous representatives, experts, and key policy makers.

At the session, celebrity chef and P.E.I food ambassador Michael Smith came out in support of genetically modified food, calling the debate over consuming such products a "disingenuous, first-world problem."

Celebrity chef Michael Smith believes genetically modified foods are necessary, but should be better labelled. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

CBC P.E.I. reporter Stephanie Kelly hit the streets to ask Islanders their thoughts on GMOs and how they should be labelled.

Rebecca Dickson, a student of neuroscience and genetics, said more education is needed on what the labels mean.

"If we labelled everything that was genetically modified, we would end up labelling everything that was on the shelf," she said.

"I think people don't understand what GMO means: there's a lot of pseudo-science articles out there that make it sound a lot scarier than it is."

Island resident Sylvie Arsenault expressed concerns about a lack of clarity on which products are genetically modified.

"I feel strongly that they should be labelled so that people know what they're buying," Arsenault said.

"You need to be careful about those things and there doesn't seem to be enough care taken around that."

Still, as chef Michael Smith pointed out at the consultation about Canada's Food Policy, with pressure to feed some 10 billion people on the planet by 2050, GMO is another "tool in our toolkit."

Smith stated that the federal government needs to develop policies that promote better labelling for GMO foods.

Some of the consumers surveyed by CBC P.E.I. reporter Stephanie Kelly said even if they were aware that a product had been genetically modified, they probably wouldn’t think twice about purchasing it. (Toby Talbot/Associated Press)

"We need to know when we're eating GMO food. We need our policy makers to help us know," said Smith.

Islander Judy MacNevin agreed.

"I have no problem with using GMO as a food-growing tool. Absolutely none," she said. "I just want full transparency so that I know what I'm eating."

But Hilary MacKenzie of Smith's Falls, Ont., said even if she was aware that a product had been genetically modified, she probably wouldn't reconsider buying it.

"We've been modifying foods for years," she said. "I think it's OK, but we have to think about what we're doing, and labelling is transparency."

Darcy Kostiew agreed, but doesn't think labelling is necessary.

"I know some people are afraid of GMOs, but I'm not one of them," said Kostiew. "They're not creating monsters. They're simply inserting genes to either grow the food better, or make it more drought-resistant. So there are benefits to it, of course."