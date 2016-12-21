Tessa Roche is wrapping gifts for harried shoppers at the Confederation Court Mall to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation — and she could use volunteers for the next few evenings before Christmas.

Roche re-started the dormant fundraiser this year when she called in to volunteer and realized there was nobody to organize it.

Though some shoppers are stressed out by wrapping, Roche says she's having a good, if busy, time.

"There's one lady who comes in, she's [come] in every day so far," she said. "And she brought about 15 gifts in each day, and she comes the next day and picks them up and drops more off."

1 simple cheat: Put it in a box

Roche watched a Martha Stewart video before taking her post but couldn't quite live up to the housekeeping guru's standards.

"She said you should only need three pieces of tape, but I generally use around five," she said.

What's the best way to wrap an oddly shaped object, like this mug? Put it in a box. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Roche was given a Mainstreet P.E.I. travel mug to wrap to show off her skills, and she had a simple response to its odd shape.

"If something is particularly hard to wrap, I'll usually just put it in a box."

Skilled wrappers who would like to volunteer three hours and raise money for the QEH Foundation can email Roche at tkroche@upei.ca.