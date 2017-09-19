The Town of Georgetown, P.E.I., is no longer at the table for talks of amalgamation.

Council voted Monday night to cease involvement in the amalgamation process, effective immediately. The motion passed with four votes to two and all six councillors were present.

For the past two years, the Three Rivers steering committee has been working through the process of trying to get seven communities in eastern P.E.I. to agree on a plan to amalgamate.

Monday night's vote means Georgetown is no longer part of the Three River steering committee.

The motion was put to the floor by Coun. Cody Jenkins, then seconded, and there was considerable discussion before the vote.

Members of the Three Rivers steering committee received an email Tuesday morning informing them that Georgetown is no longer taking part.