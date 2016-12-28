The 11th annual George Trainor Holiday Classic is underway in Charlottetown, with 141 games scheduled over three days.

The non-profit tournament, which started Tuesday and ends Thursday, is open to recreational players from seven to 17.

The non-profit tournament, hosted by the Sherwood Parkdale Rural Minor Hockey Association and the Charlottetown Minor Hockey Association, bills itself as one where "players are first."

The tournament's namesake, George Trainor, was a member of the P.E.I. Hockey Association, manager of the Sherwood-Parkdale Metros hockey team, chairman of the UPEI Men's Hockey Booster Club and manager of P.E.I.'s Canada Games hockey team in 1991 and 1995.