A garbage collection company in eastern P.E.I. wants to build a new waste management facility.

Myers Industries Inc. is seeking provincial approval to build a facility in the community of Baldwin Road.

Myers Industries already runs a similar operation nearby on MacDonald Road, outside Montague, P.E.I.

"This would be a replacement facility for their current facility," said Dale Thompson, environmental impact assessment officer with the province.

Mysers Industries current site on MacDonald Road, outside Montague, P.E.I. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Thompson said the old facility was damaged by wind. He described the new proposed plant as a more concentrated, confined approach compared to their existing facility.

"This is an improvement on their existing facility," he said. "There should be minimal impact on the neighbours."

The company has filed an environmental impact statement with the province.

Re-zoning is also required as the land must be changed from commercial to industrial use.

Three phase plan

The proposed new location, at 3914 Baldwins Road, is currently operated as truck repair facility and office for Myers Industries.

Myers' plan involves three phases. Phase one includes putting up a building to sort and then transfer waste, compost and recyclables to other disposal facilities.

Myers Industries' current building at Balwin Road location. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Phase two will see a waste watch drop off centre set up outside phase one building. The first two phases are to be completed by the end of 2017.

Phase three — to take place between 2019 and 2020 — involves the construction of a building for storage and processing recyclable materials in preparation to be shipped to market.

Documents related to the proposal on the province's website indicate sorting of materials will take place inside. Truck traffic is expected to increase by about twenty trucks per day beyond current traffic flow.

Information session planned for Jan. 9

The company didn't want to do an interview about its proposal at this time, preferring to wait until a public meeting on Mon. Jan 9. at 2861 Gay's Road, in Peakes, P.E.I.

People are being invited to ask questions or submit written comments.

"It's just a matter of waiting and seeing how the public responds." said Thompson. "This is people's opportunity to let their concerns be known."

A technical review committee will also look at the project and ask questions beyond the public meeting. The company will then be given time to respond to all questions.

"Generally if the response is acceptable we would recommend approval from our minister," said Thompson.

Approval could happen as early as February. In documents, the company, has said it hopes to begin construction this spring.