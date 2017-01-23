Funeral services will be held Tuesday for Scott Dawson and Melissa Lank, both drivers killed in a head-on crash in Central Bedeque, P.E.I. on Jan. 19.

The funeral mass for Dawson, 53, will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Cornwall, P.E.I.

Dawson, a married father of six children was the former president of the Prince Edward Island Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association. He is remembered in his obituary as a "devoted father and husband, kind neighbour, and dedicated community builder."

Dawson lived in Hampton, P.E.I.

The funeral service for Lank, 44. will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Burnside Presbyterian Church in Clyde River, P.E.I.

Lank, married with four children, was a physiotherapist at Prince County Hospital. She is remembered in her obituary as being active in her church, involved with her children's sports and planning family events.

"Her life was full," the obituary said.

Lank lived in New Haven, P.E.I.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash that occurred on Route 1A. Dawson and Lank were driving the two vehicles. Weather and road conditions are considered to be factors in the collision.