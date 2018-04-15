Icy weather headed for P.E.I.

It's P.E.I.'s turn for some icy weather this April.

The weather system that's been wreaking havoc in southern Ontario will be headed to the Island early this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Kings, Queens and Prince County for a potential extended period of freezing rain in those areas.

A low pressure system will slowly approach the Maritimes on Monday bringing a mixture precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather service says freezing rain and rain is expected to develop across the Island early Tuesday and that freezing rain could continue for an extended period Tuesday morning.

As the event draws near and impacts become more certain, they say more warnings could be issued.

