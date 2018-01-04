What started as an apology by Loblaw Companies Ltd. for bread price-fixing has turned into a charity battle between Island accountants and lawyers.

The groups that represent both professions are challenging their members to donate the $25 gift cards being offered by the grocery company to food banks on P.E.I.

"[Loblaws] is admitting, 'hey listen we made a mistake, here's how we're going to correct it.' And I'd like to think we can take it a step further, and help out the people that really need the help," said Rodney Payne, a board member with Chartered Professional Accountants of P.E.I.

Starting Jan. 8, Canadians will be able to register online for the free $25 gift card from Loblaws, which owns 11 grocery stores on the Island.

600 accountants, 340 lawyers

Payne says when he heard about the company's offer, and the push from advocates on social media to get Canadians donating the cards to local food banks, he decided to challenge the Law Society of P.E.I. to see which group can donate the most cards.

He says the plan is to reach out to all 600 accountants and 340 lawyers on the Island.

"I've heard the lead up to Christmas gets a bit of publicity, the food banks are stocked to help people with Christmas, then January and February the publicity dies off, and that's when people still really need the help during the long cold winter months," Payne said. "So this seemed like a good idea."

Mike MacDonald, general manager with the Upper Room Food Bank, says the gift card challenge could have a 'great impact' at food banks across P.E.I. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Payne says he's also reached out to several banks and other financial institutions that are interested in joining the charity challenge.

'A great impact'

Mike MacDonald, general manager of Charlottetown's Upper Room Food Bank, says this could have a "great impact" on food banks across the island.

"This allows us to purchase products we may be low on, or if there's a sale or deal on, the gift cards give us some flexibility of what products to purchase and what to give out," MacDonald said.

Loblaws expects up to six million people will receive the gift card.

Customers can visit LoblawCard.ca and enter their email address to be notified once registration opens.