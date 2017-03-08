A show that brings new life to old traditional folk tunes and songs found in field recordings from all over the world had its beginnings 22 years ago, says the show's presenter, Jayme Stone.

The idea for Folklife began when Stone started playing the banjo.

"I fell in love with old field recordings and even though I'm much more of a modern musician with contemporary influences, I like to go back to old recordings to learn and revise old traditional songs."

Stone said he started to work on the Jamye Stone Lomax project three years ago which gathered together musicians to explore songs collected by American folklorist Alan Lomax.

"This new touring project and a new record that's coming out called Jayme Stone's Folklife is a continuation of that."

Timeless sentiments in old songs

"We essentially blow the dust off of old field recordings and make brand new versions in all different styles, kind of sharing the diversity of roots music."

Stone said he was attracted to the recordings in part because the songs contained timeless sentiments that were powerful and emotional. He added even the hidden histories behind the songs are fascinating.

The key to bringing the show together was the musicians and their talents, said Stone.

Remembering the songs

"We all sing so there's this big part of the show of us crowding around one old-fashioned microphone singing and doing body percussion, four-part harmony and that's a big part it."

Stone says most audience members have memories of the songs they will perform or where the song comes from.

"There are some that we do that everybody knows and those tend to really resonate."

Folklife will be performed at the Mackenzie Theatre in Charlottetown March 9 at 7:30 p.m.