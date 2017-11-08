When Tim Henneberry created the clothing company, Fog Off, he said the name came from a comparison he made between being lost in the fog while out on the water fishing and dealing with mental health issues.

"If you're in that fog, you use your voice," he said. "The message I'm trying to get is in life if you get in that fog you use your voice and you call a friend or you call a family member or you call a help line...to help get you out of that fog."

Henneberry will be recognized Wednesday night by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health for his work in helping to erase the stigma of mental illness through the clothing line.

Henneberry said he wanted to advocate for mental health after separating from a partner that worked in the mental health field.

"I have ADHD and OCD and I've dealt with some anxiety and stress," he said adding that owning businesses adds to the stress.

"All around, I think we know somebody who has personally dealt with some mental health issues."

Funds donated to help others

A portion of the funds made from the clothing line are donated to local mental health initiatives in P.E.I. and throughout Atlantic Canada.

"We kind of spread it out wherever the brand is sold where the 10 per cent goes back."

To date, Henneberry said between $35,000 and $40,000 has been donated to help mental health programs.

Henneberry will be joined at the gala ceremony by two Islanders who will also be honoured for their work.

Kate Eastman will be recognized for creating the Turn on the Lights campaign to raise awareness of child sexual abuse while Ronalda Power founded the SMART recovery support program for people affected by addiction.

"I'm very proud," Henneberry said of the recognition. "I do it because that's just the type of person I am."