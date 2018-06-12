Cycling PEI against proposed Fitzroy Street bike lane

A two-way buffered bike lane could be coming to the south side of Fitzroy Street.

The street was recommended in a report commissioned by the City of Charlottetown as the most direct route for cyclists travelling east to west downtown.

The bike lane would connect Victoria Park to Confederation Trail.

Not everyone is on board though.

Cycling PEI executive director Mike Connolly said if the plan gets the go ahead, the organization would be against it.

"Once people find out that they don't have access and that parking is going to be taken away on one side of the street, it's not going to go well," he said.

"The cost, and the people that would use that would not justify it."

The City of Charlottetown's goal is to encourage residents to consider cycling as an alternative to driving, while also benefiting recreational users. (Isabella Zavarise/ CBC)

Public input

The report, conducted by engineering firm CBCL, looked at usage of several city bike lanes and different parts of the Confederation Trail over a two weekend period in September of 2017.

It found that over 200 pedestrians and cyclists used Allen Street sidewalks and bike lanes to access the Confederation Trail over a 24-hour period.

It also found that the Victoria Park bike lane was used by between 115 and 179 users per day.

Ramona Doyle, sustainability officer with the city, said the initiative emerged due to public consultation.

"People wanted more safe options for travelling by bike. This is something we get a lot from the public."

Projected cost $1.1M

Doyle said the city has not decided what will become of the parking on Fitzroy Street.

'People wanted more safe options for travelling by bike,' says city sustainability officer Ramona Doyle. (Nicole Williams/ CBC)

The city said the goal of the bike lane is to increase safety for cyclists and encourage residents to consider cycling as an alternative to driving.

If the project is approved, construction will begin next year at a projected cost of $1.1 million.

