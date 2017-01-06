The UPEI Environmental Studies Society and Save Our Seas and Shores will co-host a screening of To the Ends of the Earth, a film that follows concerned citizens living at the frontiers of extreme oil and gas extraction.

David Lavallee, the film's creator, will join the audience via Skype for a discussion afterwards. He said it's great to connect with audiences across the country who face similar issues.

"It's great to be able to support people on the ground who are working against these projects and just to see a response, a reaction to my film and what people think about it is always great, a great experience," Lavallee said.

A long journey

Lavallee said the making of the film took him to all different of ends of the Earth on lots of different adventures.

From being charged by a polar bear in Nunavut and bouncing around in deserts in Utah, to Kinder Morgan Pipeline protests in Vancouver and being investigated by national security's anti-terrorism unit for flying a drone, Lavallee said it was "quite exciting."

"It was quite a moving experience for me that so many people who are blocking projects and are willing to risk everything," he said.

David Lavalee travelled the length of North America to make his film To the Ends of the Earth. (David Lavalee)

Lavallee said meeting people like Lynne Quarmy, a Simon Fraser University professor who was arrested and sued for $5.6 million by Kinder Morgan, showed him that the world is in a new energy age.

"In the past, conventional oil pipelines didn't see this kind of resistance, they didn't see this kind of lack of social licence, if you take for example the Dakota Access Pipeline and the protests that are going on there," he said.

"[It's] quite mind blowing what people are willing to do to stop something."

Lavallee's film will screen in UPEI's Robertson Library this Wednesday at 7 p.m.