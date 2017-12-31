Opposition MLAs in P.E.I. and Nova Scotia say the federal government has failed the Maritimes with its decision to renew short-term contracts for ferry services in Atlantic Canada.

The federal government announced Thursday that it needed more time to mull over its planned overhaul of the ferry service and instead will renew a two-year contract with Bay Ferries, Northumberland Ferries and CTMA.

'We've got two vessels that are aging daily and the Holiday Island is 47 years old now … we need to provide the service that people expect.' — Darlene Compton

Karla MacFarlane, a Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative MLA, said the two-year commitment is disappointing as she was expecting a roughly 15- to 20-year commitment between the federal government and ferry operators.

Plan to revitalize the ferry service

Ottawa's plans to revamp the ferry service date back to May when the federal government announced it was looking to completely change ferry services in the region.

That plan, announced by P.E.I. MP Lawrence MacAulay, included:

Replacing the old ferries with brand new ones.

Changing ownership of the ferries from the federal government to the operators.

The signing of long-term contracts.

Federal funding would continue to be part of the service.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers take ferries throughout the Northumberland Strait and Gulf of St. Lawrence every year and are a necessary means of transport for many people and businesses across the Maritimes.

Reactions have been mixed.

In October, a committee on the Magdalen Islands was fearful the federal government's new deal would lead to their service being replaced or handed over to another private company.

It is a larger concern for them, committee member Rose Elmonde Clarke explained at the time, because CTMA's head office is in the Magdalen Islands and employs roughly 500 people.

Thursday's announcement means the federal government still owns the ferries, and operators will be on the hook for at least another two years to cover the cost of maintenance and operation — all while some of the current ferries slog toward the end of their lifespan without replacements.

"I think the federal government has failed all parties that are involved," MacFarlane said.

"I do feel that the federal government is not taking serious steps to ensure that there will be a long-term plan for that connection."

'This is being pushed down the road'

On the other side of the Northumberland Strait, MacFarlane's counterpart in the fight over the ferries said there's "a lot of uncertainty" around the federal government's commitment.

"This is being pushed down the road. Are we ever going to see a different operating model?" PC MLA Darlene Compton said.

She's been working with MacFarlane on a task force speaking with stakeholders and lobbying the federal government to replace the aging ferries.

"We've got two vessels that are aging daily and the Holiday Island is 47 years old now.… We need to provide the service that people expect and want for the next two years and possibly longer if they're going to extend the contract."

Compton said the current ferries have outlived their lifespan and need to be replaced with newer ferries, particularly since the MV Holiday Island, one of the two ferries from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia, was out of commission for the entire season in 2016.

She also said when the ferries are down it drastically affects P.E.I.'s tourism and trucking industries.

"There are a number of trucking companies that use the ferry and it's just not economically viable to go west and take the bridge. They can't tack on that extra cost to the consumer," Compton said.

"It's part of the Island experience and tourism is such a major part of the economy of P.E.I. — it's imperative that we keep the ferry going."