The third annual Taking Care of Women's Business Campaign has wrapped up on the Island, collecting feminine hygiene products for P.E.I. food banks.

It was run this year by the P.E.I. Women's Institute, and organizers say they collected more than 800 boxes of feminine hygiene products and another $750 in donations.

"This annual campaign makes a significant difference to our families," said Mike MacDonald, executive director of Upper Room Food Bank, in a press release. "The sighs of relief from clients are not something that donors would necessarily hear about, but sincere appreciation is there."

Approximately 1,350 clients of P.E.I. food banks are women and adolescent females, said MacDonald.