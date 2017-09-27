About two thirds of Atlantic Canadians are completely or mostly satisfied with the performance of the federal Liberal government, according to a poll released Wednesday by Corporate Research Associates.

The government's numbers were up a little since the last poll in May, but the change was just within the poll's 2.5 percentage point margin of error. In May, 61 per cent expressed satisfaction, and in August it was 66 per cent.

When asked haw satisfied they were with the overall performance of the federal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 55 per cent of people said they were mostly satisfied, and six per cent said they were completely satisfied.

Eleven percent of people for the May poll were completely dissatisfied, while 20 per cent were mostly dissatisfied. Another eight per cent of people either did not know, or had no answer.

In May, those numbers were:

Completely satisfied: 6%

Mostly satisfied: 55%

Completely dissatisfied: 11%

Mostly dissatisfied: 20%

Don't know/No answer: 8%

Support for each of the party leaders was similar to what it was in May.

Justin Trudeau: 53%

Rona Ambrose/Andrew Scheer: 16%

Thomas Mulcair: 10%

Elizabeth May: 7%

Support for each of the federal parties was also largely unchanged in the region.

Liberal: 62%

Conservative: 23%

NDP: 13%

Green: 4%

Taking into account the undecided vote, margin of error on party support was 3.1 percentage points.

CRA reached 1,511 Atlantic Canadians of voting age between Aug. 3 and Sept. 6.