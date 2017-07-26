Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau told Islanders he's encouraged by the province's economy Wednesday, as he made a stop in P.E.I.

"I'm seeing some pretty positive news," Morneau said. "We know our broader economy is doing well … we're seeing in places like Prince Edward Island the economy's doing well. Challenges remain, but we've got to keep going, keep working."

Morneau is on a cross-country tour. He said he hopes that by visiting communities right across the country, he'll gain a better understanding at the grassroots level of the unique challenges and opportunities facing each region.

Brian and Amber Craswell speak about supply management for the dairy industry to federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's one thing to look at broad based economic indicators, it's quite another to hear what people are facing," Morneau explained. "So, people's anxieties about pace of change is always important, people's sense of you know, challenge and understanding."

"Sure we have a resilient economy and what are the issues that that presents for them, that's something we like to hear face to face, on the grounds, and you can think about those individual challenges as you think about broader policy."

'A sense of what the actual opportunities are at the end of the road'

Morneau made a stop at Crasdale Farms, on P.E.I.'s north shore, where he spoke with owners Brian and Amber Craswell about Canada's supply management system.

The system controls how much milk is produced in Canada, how much the farmer gets paid, and also strictly limits imports.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he's seeing signs of a positive economy on P.E.I. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It presents them with stability and allows them to make investments which are important," said Morneau. "This particular farm has made significant investments in automation. Investments that are easier to do when you have a sense of what the actual opportunities are at the end of the road."

"The stability of supply management for the dairy industry is the backbone of agriculture," Brian Craswell agreed.

Morneau's visit also included a boat tour of Stanley Bridge Harbour, and a visit to the P.E.I. Preserve Company.