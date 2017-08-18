Ravi Naidu and his son Shaurya have always loved to challenge themselves — their bonding time often consists of mountain hikes and treks by foot in destinations such as Ecuador and the Himalayas.

Their most recent feat together was to break their goal of summiting a mountain 6,000 metres above sea level — Stok Kangri in India.

"There's a saying in the mountains, you can not conquer the mountain, the mountain has to allow you to climb it," Naidu told Island Morning after returning from the pair's successful July trek to the summit of the mountain.

Last year, the duo from P.E.I. travelled to Guatemala with a similar trek in mind — to climb Mount Chimborazo. After Ravi was unable to complete the trek, the pair set their sights on an equally difficult peak to summit, in India, where Ravi was born.

Ravi Naidu stands at the peak of Stok Kangri in India. (Submitted)

Ravi said the year was full of plenty of hikes and "lots of stairs" to prepare, but Shaurya added high-altitude trekking is about much more than good glutes.

"In the mountain, it's not just how fit you are — it's also mental," he said. "Climbing 10 hours at a time it gets in your head."

High altitudes

Most of the eight-day journey in the high-altitude climate consisted of six hours of hiking up and down slopes, to slowly introduce thinner air, then go back down to easier climates.

The equipment for the trek consisted mostly of special cleats and poles, and were supplied by the tour company the pair hired for the hike.

'To be honest nobody in the group probably thought I would summit it.' - Ravi Naidu

Shaurya said even a shorter day was draining at high altitudes — most spent any time not hiking resting or sleeping. He said towards the summit, most hikers could go about ten steps before stopping to catch their breath.

Ravi said he was able to keep up with his teenage son most of the trek. Despite some teasing from Shaurya before the expedition about his age, Ravi reached the summit just over an hour after him.

"I used to be the last person getting to every camp," Ravi said, "To be honest nobody in the group probably thought I would summit it."

A view of members of Ravi and Shaurya Naidu's trekking team on Stok Kangri. (Submitted)

The peak

But he reached the peak — a moment both father and son said was glorious, but exhausting.

"It was hard. I pushed myself a lot," Shaurya said. "Once you get to the ridge, you look down and see how far you've climbed, it's mind-blowing."

After a significantly easier trip back down, the pair said they already began plotting their next trip.

"It's very addictive," Ravi said. "Maybe we'll try different summits in the different continents next."