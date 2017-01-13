When temperatures swing from 7 degrees to -16 in just one day, it can cause problems for people, but it's also especially difficult for cattle.

"Any time you have fluctuations of extreme cold to extreme warmth, cattle become vulnerable," said Brian Morrison, chair of the P.E.I. Cattle Producers. "It's the same realm as people."

Morrison said it's very common this time of year for the animals to get sick.

Added moisture

Dr. John Drake, at the Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic, said when there's a sudden shift in temperature, it not only causes general stress on the animal, but can also cause bacteria and viruses to circulate.

Scott Drake, owner of Steerman's Quality Meats, said treating cattle for viruses is costly. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"You may end up with moisture in the air which spreads the virus from animal to animal when they get sick," he said.

"They normally carry some bacteria in the upper part of their respiratory system that normally doesn't go down into the lungs and cause pneumonia," said Dr. Drake. "But when there's a change in weather and poor air conditions, there's more of a chance that it's going to happen."

Change in business

Scott Drake, owner of Steerman's Quality Meats in Lot 50, P.E.I., said it's not only a challenge to keep his cattle healthy in this type of weather, it's even changed the way he does business.

Drake said weather swings make it a difficult time of year for his cattle. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"With the way the weather has changed over the last number of years, I avoid as much as possible buying calves in November, December because of the fluctuating temperature," said Drake. "When you're buying in those calves, those calves are very stressed, and when an animal is stressed, he's more apt to potentially get sick."

Drake also said beef cattle are susceptible because of the long coats they grow for winter.

"It's plus 5 outside, it's about plus 10 in the barn, and the air is just hanging heavy because the air is very wet and very damp it becomes a breeding ground for viruses," said Drake.

'Extremely expensive'

Drake said it's costly to treat for pneumonia.

"Antibiotics are extremely expensive and you want to avoid using them as much as possible," he said. "But when it comes to life or death for that animal, you've got to use them."

Brian Morrison, chair of the Prince Edward Island Cattle Producers, said it's important for farmers to keep their barns well ventilated and to join a vaccination program to avoid potential viruses. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Drake said he's paid up to $100 for antibiotics for a single animal and it becomes even more costly because the animal has to be antibiotic free for at least six months before he can process it. That means more feed costs for longer.

Dr. Drake said he recommends farmers keep their barns well ventilated to avoid any added moisture from lingering in the air.

He also said farmers should have their cattle vaccinated to prevent sickness.