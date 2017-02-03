An after-school French program called Voir Grand has returned to Prince Edward Island.

This year, in addition to daycares and community centres, the evenings of family-friendly activities are being held at all six of the Island's French schools.



A program for students and their families, Voir Grand aims to promote French in the personal lives of students at French first language schools, says Anne-Marie Rioux, with the provincial Department of Education.

Voir Grand is also meant to help parents, she said, as many do not speak French.

"When you put your child in a French school, sometimes it's really hard to get involved," said Rioux, a departmental leader in literacy and francisation. "So, (Voir Grand) is a way to help these families feel welcome."

There will likely be three Voir Grand nights — and a maximum of five — held at each school. Although every night is different, these typically consist of a meal, French activities for the students and a bilingual guest speaker for their families.

The program has grown since it began three years ago, when it was only held at two French schools.

Voir Grand is seeing results, Rioux said, adding that she thinks the students and their families feel welcome and like they are part of a family.

This connection is important, she said, given that the French community is a minority group on the Island.