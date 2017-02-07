Family & Bookland, a new Charlottetown business, may look like an ordinary bookstore, but inside it's a library and gathering place for the Island's Chinese, immigrant and local communities to come together.

"People can make friends here. If they read the same book, they can share their interests and discuss ideas," said owner Jia Wang.

Wang moved to Charlottetown from Beijing last April, and it didn't take her long to figure out she wanted to create a space that would bring the Island's multicultural communities together.

"I talked with people and I feel they had the need to learn something new, so I invite the people over, and the people inspired me to do things like this," she said.

Family & Bookland officially opened in November and offers books in Mandarin and English that families can borrow or read in store.

The store operates on a membership system, and costs $15/month, or $140 for the full year.

'A place of mutual interest'

Wang said her store is also a place for people to gather and talk.

"We have a lot to learn when you move to a new place," she said.

Wang's store also features the English and Mandarin versions of the Harry Potter and Game of Thrones series. She had to ship her entire collection of Mandarin books when she moved to Charlottetown from Beijing. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

She hosts seminars on a variety of topics ranging from how to make North American dishes to learning the local laws.

Everyone welcome

But Wang emphasized her store is for more than just the local Chinese community.

"I also welcome other communities, like local people, or people from other countries, so we can find a place of mutual interest, not just for the Chinese community," she said. "We exchange some knowledge, some information. People can learn from each other."

"I think the ultimate goal is to create a place where people can share their ideas and can be lifetime learner. So it's more of a place for learning and development, and reading. It's just a fun place for families," she said.