About 1,000 customers in Stratford, P.E.I. were without power for about an hour Wednesday morning.
The first reports of outages started coming in about 7:20 a.m., and Maritime Electric reported power restored at 8:30.
Maritime Electric said trees down on power lines were the cause of the problem.
The utility fared well during Monday's blizzard, with only a couple of dozen outages reported.
