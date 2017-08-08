Fisherman in area 25, along the Northumberland Strait were eager to get their boats out on the water for the opening day of the fall lobster season Tuesday.

They're hoping for good catches and high prices after a strong spring season in other parts of P.E.I.

"It's always a busy, hectic time down at the wharves, but so far so good from what we've heard," said P.E.I. Fishermen's Association executive director Ian MacPherson.

'Good season last year'

254 boats make up LFA zone 25 that includes the section of the Northumberland Strait the Island shares with New Brunswick. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"When a season follows a good season and they had a good season last year, certainly we wish the harvesters up there another good season."

There are 254 boats that make up zone 25 that includes the section of the Northumberland Strait the Island shares with New Brunswick.

Last fall, P.E.I. fishermen enjoyed a successful season, thanks in large part to favourable weather.

Prices at the conclusion of the fall fishery were also good, with smaller canner-size lobsters selling for $6.25 per pound, and $6.50 a pound for the larger market lobsters.

Fishermen are hoping for more of the same again this year.

'Prices are sustained'

Fishermen won't know for a week or two how much they'll be paid per pound of lobster. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Demand has been good in the spring, prices have been good, so we hope that that carries over to our fall season," explained MacPherson.

"It depends on the individual buyers, but typically it's a week or two before prices are substantiated. Certainly the U.S. is our traditional market, but a number of countries in Asia the demand has picked up certainly over the last four or five years and that appears to be strengthening and continuing, so those are good signs."

The fall lobster fishery runs until October 8.

