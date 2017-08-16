Parking lot fender benders are stressful — and in many cases, preventable.

A little common sense and civility can help drivers avoid these unpleasant encounters, according to Island Morning's resident protocol and etiquette consultant, John Robertson.

He offers the following tips to help drivers glide into place more gracefully.

1. Slow down

You've already arrived at your destination — so what's the rush?

"There are too many hazards ahead of you: pedestrians, baby carriages, shopping buggies, other drivers meandering around looking for a parking spot and not paying attention," Robertson said. "So please: slow down and stay alert. Obey any stop signs and be careful when you're cutting across aisles."

2. Respect the signs

You'd think this would be obvious — respect the signs reserving parking spots for others.

"This is the law and you must respect it," said Robertson. "Even if you have a sticker on your car for a family member, that doesn't entitle you to use the spot. It's only for the use of the qualified permit holder."

Spaces reserved for expectant mothers, on the other hand, are "courtesy spots," Robertson said. But while there's no law against parking there, keeping them free for the designated users is "a matter of courtesy and respect."

3. Don't hover

You might have your eye on a certain spot — but "please don't block traffic for extended periods of time waiting for a particular spot to become open," said Robertson. "The driver may have only returned to retrieve a parcel, make a phone call, or get his sunglasses and may not be leaving at all — so move on."

Similarly, Robertson advises, drivers should respect the priority of people who have been waiting for a space. "Do not dash in front of them from the other direction as they're about to pull in," he said.

4. Respect the space

One element that makes parking lots so dangerous, according to Robertson, is the unexpected appearance of shopping carts and other hazards.

"Please, when you're returning to you car and have unloaded your groceries or parcels, take a few extra moments to return the shopping cart to the designated area," he said. "As for leaving litter or emptying your ashtrays on the property, please don't. Use the bins or take it home with you."

5. 'Fess up

If the worst happens and you do damage another car in a parking lot, "it is the honest, moral and ethical thing to do to leave a note on the window with your name and contact information," Robertson said.

But also be sure, he said, to take a picture of the damage that you caused to avoid unwarranted blame down the road.

6. An ounce of prevention

The best way to avoid encounters with other drivers, Robertson said, is to steer clear of high traffic areas.

"Save yourself from aggravation by parking far away from the store and clear of other cars," he said. "The walk will take mere moments, and you'll save yourself an awful lot of frustration." Bonus: extra steps on your FitBit.

Do you have a question about proper etiquette? John Robertson will be doing an all-request The Butler is In column on Aug. 30. You can send your questions to islandmorning@cbc.ca, or call 1-800-680-1898.